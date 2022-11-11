The secrets of magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre and what to expect this year

Harrogate Theatre’s loveable comic actor Tim Steadman is back to perform in this year's magical family pantomime Aladdin which starts on November 23.

Running from from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, January 15, the talented cast and expert stage crew are inviting children from across the district to enjoy this year’s entertaining and defiantly family-friendly production – Aladdin.

The good news is that eternal Harrogate panto funnyman, the supremely talented Tim Stedman is there as always in the role of Wishee Washee.

The magical carpet ride will also feature another long-standing Harrogate panto favourite – Howard Chadwick who will be playing the Dame, Widow Twankey.

Flashback to 2005 and one of the earliest Harrogate Theatre panto appearances by Tim Stedman, pictured,left, with Dame Tilly Trott (Alan Machon).

Tickets traditionally get snapped up quickly for what is Harrogate Theatre’s most important production of the year – and a vital money-spinner in its financial good health.

A fixture in schools’ diaries each Christmas, this year’s panto is written – as ever – by Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive David Bown, co-credited to the late Phil Lowe, with additional material by Tim Steadman and direction by Marcus Romer.

Incredibly, Aladdin will be Steadman's 22nd year at Harrogate Theatre panto.

The show looks so much fun on stage, it’s sometimes difficult for audiences to realise that, the likable Stedman still approaches the start of panto season with a few nerves – under the pressure of living up to high standards recognised in the past by none other than Sir Ian McKellan who caught panto in Harrogate in 2010.

Harrogate Theatre chief executive David Bown who is also co-writer of the annual Harrogate Theatre panto. (Picture Adrian Murray)

“Though the panto is hard work, it is hugely rewarding to share a magical and funny show with children and families in the Harrogate panto each year,” said Tim who in the past has appeared in the likes of Emmerdale, The Bill and The Basil Brush Show.

“Even after more than 20 years, I still feel nervy. You never lose that," said Tim.

“I do feel a sense of pressure to help make the show better each year.

"But I’m terrified of complacency.”

Harrogate Theatre’s pedigree in panto has been deep in its DNA from the very beginning.

This beautiful Grade II listed Victorian venue first opened its doors on January 11, 1900 with a charity gala in aid of British soldiers fighting the Boer War in South Africa.

But its first ‘proper’ show actually took place two days later - Dick Whittington.

The choice was that of William Peacock, Harrogate Theatre’s first managing director who run it for three decades in an era of gilded plaster and lavish fixtures and fittings.

The perennial success of Harrogate Theatre’s panto lies in more than heritage – or its unusually intelligent approach to the art of pantomime.

Mainly it is the result of sheer hard work.

From page to stage, each panto takes nearly 12 months and more than 15,000 working hours to reach launch.

On a good year, Harrogate Theatre panto will sell a total of more than 30,000 tickets during its almost two-month run.

It shouldn’t be forgotten, however, that after all these years the production remains essentially a labour of love.

Tim Stedman said: I’m lucky to perform in such a great pantomime and Harrogate’s a lucky town in having such a great source of entertainment for all the family.”

Aladdin, Harrogate Theatre, Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, January 15, 2023.

