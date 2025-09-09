The Rosadocs announce first ever UK headline tour and support dates with The Enemy and The Lilacs.

Sheffield’s rising indie five-piece The Rosadocs have announced their first ever UK headline tour, set to kick off in March 2026, following a breakthrough year of relentless live shows, festival appearances and the release of their acclaimed new EP The City’s No Good for Reflection.

The announcement comes as the band wraps up a packed 2025 which saw them step up to festival main stages at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus, Hardwick Festival and Victorious Festival, as well as selling out their own headline dates in Sheffield and London.

With audiences growing at every turn, The Rosadocs now take the next leap: their first headline run across the UK, including stops at London’s Lexington, Manchester’s Gorilla, Glasgow’s King Tut’s and Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club, before a hotly anticipated homecoming at Sheffield’s Octagon.

The tour also comes on the heels of the band’s acclaimed EP The City’s No Good for Reflection, released in June and featuring the anthemic new track In the Storm.

The record showcased the Rosadocs’ knack for heartfelt, hook-driven songwriting, balancing rousing festival-ready choruses with moments of vulnerability and reflection. Drawing comparisons to early Courteeners and Catfish and the Bottlemen, the EP has been championed by BBC Introducing and Radio X, cementing the band’s reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting new indie exports.

Frontman Keelan Graney said: “This EP really felt like us stepping into our own. To hear songs like Bittersweet and In the Storm sung back at festivals all summer was incredible – it made us realise just how far things have come. But we’re not stopping there. There’s new music coming next year, and it’s the boldest stuff we’ve written yet.”

Before they take centre stage themselves, The Rosadocs are sharpening their live craft with a string of high-profile support slots alongside two of the UK’s most iconic indie bands, The Enemy and The Lilacs. For a young Sheffield band, the chance to play to packed rooms with such heavyweights is both a rite of passage and a springboard into their own tour.

Graney continued: “Supporting The Enemy and The Lilacs is massive for us. These are bands we grew up on – they were part of the soundtrack to our teenage years. To now be sharing stages with them, and to see how their fans have taken to us, it’s been surreal. But more than anything, it’s given us the hunger to go out and headline our own shows. We want to prove that we belong on bills like that, and this tour is our chance to do exactly that.”

Formed in 2017, The Rosadocs have grafted their way up from Sheffield’s grassroots circuit, steadily building a loyal following with their high-energy shows and emotionally resonant songwriting.

Their sound – part soaring indie-rock, part gritty Northern storytelling – has already won them comparisons to Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and The Enemy, while retaining a voice and character uniquely their own.

The band’s upward momentum shows no sign of slowing. With a critically praised EP out now, new music promised for 2026, a huge string of support dates with indie heavyweights, and their first ever headline UK tour on the horizon, The Rosadocs are fast becoming one of Britain’s most compelling new guitar bands.

FULL TOUR DATES

OCTOBER 2025 Sat 4 – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells Sun 5 – Boilerroom, Guilford Sat 18 – Kasbah Nightclub, Coventry (supporting The Mericans)

NOVEMBER 2025 Fri 7 – The Asylum, Hull University (supporting The Enemy) Sat 8 – Rock City, Nottingham (supporting The Enemy)

JANUARY 2026 Fri 30 – The Cluny, Newcastle (supporting The Lilacs) Sat 31 – Leeds Beckett SU, Leeds (supporting The Lilacs)

FEBRUARY 2026 Fri 6 – Metronome, Nottingham (supporting The Lilacs) Thurs 12 – The Polar Bear, Hull (supporting The Lilacs) Fri 13 – O2 Institute 3, Birmingham (supporting The Lilacs) Sat 14 – Exchange, Bristol (supporting The Lilacs)

HEADLINE TOUR Sun 15 Feb – Hope & Ruin, Brighton Tues 17 Feb – Lexington, London Fri 6 Mar – Think Tank, Newcastle Sat 7 Mar – King Tut’s, Glasgow Sat 14 Mar – Bodega, Nottingham Thurs 26 Mar – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds Fri 27 Mar – Docks Academy, Grimsby Fri 10 Apr – Mama Roux, Birmingham Sat 11 Apr – MK11, Milton Keynes Sat 18 Apr – Gorilla, Manchester Fri 24 Apr – Octagon, Sheffield Sat 25 Apr – The Brook, Southampton