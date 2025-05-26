Dr Haru Yamada, who has made it her mission to champion listening as part of everyday life (credit Sébastien Mathieu)

Have you ever stopped and wondered how sound and listening shape our lives?

This intriguing question along with much more is explored by three guests at the latest Berwins Salon North event at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Thursday June 5.

Dubbed the go-to night out for the post-clubbing generation, these unique cabaret-style evenings, sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, bring together three experts to explore the most stimulating ideas in art, science and psychology.

Jonathan Ainscough, who leads English National Opera’s award-winning Breathe project working with Long Covid patients, is joined by Joanna Moncrieff, Professor of Critical and Social Psychiatry at University College London, the lead author of a landmark study into the theory of serotonin and depression, and sociolinguistics expert Dr Haru Yamada, who has made it her mission to champion listening as part of everyday life.

Each speaker does a 25-minute set interspersed with intervals allowing audience members time for a chat with friends, get a signed book from the speakers, or grab a drink at the bar.

Jonathan Ainscough is a writer, director, and performer working across opera, theatre, and immersive choral performance, who will discuss the wellbeing collaborations he is involved with and their impact.

Mental health is an issue that has grown in prominence over recent years and Joanna Moncrieff, a leading expert in critical and social psychiatry, challenges the prevailing narrative around the serotonin theory of depression, asking whether antidepressants are as effective as we have been led to believe.

They are joined by Dr Haru Yamada, a sociolinguistics researcher and writer left nearly deaf following an accident when she was younger, who will discuss the different ways we can become better listeners – and why listening could be good for our health.

Associate director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “Berwins Salon North always tackles interesting and thought-provoking topics that get people talking and I’m sure this latest trio of guests will do just that.

“The Salon series has become a hugely popular feature of Harrogate’s cultural calendar, and we are delighted to support these unique and brilliant evenings.”

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “With three fascinating speakers and one great host, Berwins Salon North is back to enlighten, entertain and change your life for the better.

“This is not your typical night out – expect to leave with your mind buzzing and your interest well and truly piqued!”

Berwins Salon North, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate. Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm. Tickets: £18 (please note that a £2.50 booking fee applies at the time of booking).

Tickets are available from the Harrogate International Festivals website harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or by calling the box office on 01423 562 303.