The magical Spiegeltent returns to Harrogate this summer - programme rundown

The lavishly decorated Spiegeltent, which will be resurrected in Crescent Gardens between June 28 and July 7, is once again the sensational setting for a bespoke programme of music, cabaret, burlesque, jazz, funk and plenty for all the family.

With its bohemian mirrored walls, wooden floors, red velvet booths, lamped lighting and licensed bars, the much-loved Spiegeltent will form the perfect backdrop for some familiar faces as well as some exciting new names.

Drag queen superstar Divina De Campo, who appeared on the Voice and the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, opens the Spiegeltent with a glamourous evening of cabaret.

Festival favourites the Gypsy Queens and the feather-ruffling House of Burlesque are back to join this year’s line-up. Also making a welcome return is the hugely talented British jazz singer Jo Harrop, who has worked with the likes of Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and Gloria Gaynor, as is Harrogate’s legendary nightclub, Jimmy’s, back by popular demand.

The Spiegeltent is one of the star attractions of this year’s Harrogate Music Festival, which gets under way on June 8 with a concert by the acclaimed City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Hall.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We passionately believe that art and culture is for us all and should reach as wide an audience as possible – and that’s what this does. Whether you want to dance the night away at the Silent Disco, be entranced by the sound of South Asian drums, or spend the day making new family memories – there really is something for everyone here.

The 2024 Spiegeltent line-up includes:

An Evening with Divina de Campo – Friday June 28

Drag Queen star and singer Divina de Campo opens the Spiegeltent with a glamourous evening of cabaret.

Jimmy’s Night – Saturday June 29

The much-missed night of cheesy tunes and delectable dancing is back.

Jo Harrop – Sunday June 30

Acclaimed Jazz singer Jo Harrop, who made her Spiegeltent debut in 2022, returns with her band.

The Gildas Quartet in Surround Sound – Monday July 1

The prize-winning British string quartet explores new ways of performing classical music.

The Gypsy Queens – Wednesday July 3

The much-loved festival favourites return with their unique take on pop classics.

House of Burlesque and Silent Disco – Thursday July 4

The UK’s top satirical showgirls return. Join UK Queen Tempest Rose and the stars of HOB for a glamorous and uplifting burlesque cabaret, followed by the legendary Silent Disco afterparty.

Mica Sefia and her Band – Friday July 5

Blues and soul singer Mica Sefia makes her Harrogate debut with her six-piece band.

Punjabi Roots Party – Saturday July 6

Punjabi Roots bring an East meets West party, complete with DJs, Bhangra dancers and Dohl drummers.

The Maxwell Quartet – Sunday July 7

The Maxwell Quartet tap into their Scottish roots, with plenty of folk tunes and classical favourites as the Spiegeltent draws to a close.

The Spiegeltent will also host a Children’s Festival from Saturday July 6 to Sunday July 7,