The laughs are back as Knaresborough's Frazer Theatre Comedy club returns for first time since Covid
The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is finally back in action in Knaresborough after two-and-a-half long years.
It was March 2020 when the incredibly popular monthly club last opened its doors, but those doors are now being flung open to welcome audiences once more.
But the classic formula hasn’t changed.
On Friday, September 2 – and the first Friday of every month from then on – four of the best stand-ups in the country will be performing live on stage in the newly-renovated venue located off the High Street.
The full line-up includes:
Paul Tonkinson - MIchael McIntyre tour support, The Big Breakfast.
Louise Young - Comedian of the Year Nominee 2020, BBC Radio Newcastle.
Hannah Platt - The Now Show, The News Quiz.
Sully O’Sullivan - Tim Vine tour support, Sell out Fringe run 2021.
The times may have changed but tickets still cost just £10 in advance from www.frazertheatre.co.uk