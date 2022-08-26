The laughs are back as Knaresborough's Frazer Theatre Comedy club returns for first time since Covid

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Paul Tonkinson is just one of the stand-up stars appearing at Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough.

It was March 2020 when the incredibly popular monthly club last opened its doors, but those doors are now being flung open to welcome audiences once more.

But the classic formula hasn’t changed.

On Friday, September 2 – and the first Friday of every month from then on – four of the best stand-ups in the country will be performing live on stage in the newly-renovated venue located off the High Street.

The full line-up includes:

Paul Tonkinson - MIchael McIntyre tour support, The Big Breakfast.

Louise Young - Comedian of the Year Nominee 2020, BBC Radio Newcastle.

Hannah Platt - The Now Show, The News Quiz.

Sully O’Sullivan - Tim Vine tour support, Sell out Fringe run 2021.