The HACS Group adds a burst of orange energy to Harrogate festival season

Harrogate International Festivals is delighted that The HACS Group is continuing as headline sponsor of its flagship music festival.

The HACS Harrogate Music Festival, which gets underway with Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack at the Royal Hall on June 26, is one of the highlights in Harrogate and North Yorkshire’s calendar.

The spa town is painting the town orange this summer, reflecting The HACS Group’s brand colours, to celebrate this partnership and the Festival’s continuing success.

Mark Smith, managing director of The HACS Group, said: “We have a long and happy association with Harrogate International Festivals and are proud to be the headline sponsor of the Music Festival.

“This fantastic Festival brings so many talented performers and artists to Harrogate, giving access to world class entertainment to the local community and putting the town firmly on the cultural map.”

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to have The HACS Group as our headline sponsor of the Music Festival, which as well as attracting hugely talented musicians and artists helps raise our town’s profile and boosts visitor numbers.

“As an arts organisation we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver this Festival, and all the varied cultural and educational activities that accompany it, without their support.”

For more information about the HACS Harrogate Music Festival programme and to buy tickets visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or call the Box Office on 01423 562 303.