The essential Harrogate what’s on guide from June 29 to mid-July 2023 with gigs, shows, exhibitions and more

Thursday, June 29-August 4:

Coast to Coast exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 29-July 31:

Britpop legends in Harrogate - An Evening with Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene at Harrogate Theatre on June 29.

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Thursday, June 29, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy with Kae Kurd, Michael Akadiri and Sebastian Walton at the Sample Room, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Summer Festival Grand Opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke at the Royal Hall.

Friday, June 30, 7.00pm:

Live music and DJing at St Roberts Club, Harrogate with Rory Hoy and Rufus Beckett to celebrate the launch of Musical Empowerment Workshops.

Friday, June 30, 9.00pm:

Live music with Slim Wilson and the Swamp Brothers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, June 30, 10.00pm:

Live music with Biz and Jason at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:

Guest and Singers’ Night at Ripon Folk Club Wilfrid’s Folk Club with Janie Meneely & Rob Van Sante.

Tickets from ticketsource, the Little Ripon Bookshop or email [email protected]

Friday, June 30-Sunday, July 2:

Spectacular Rainbow Flower Festival at St Nicholas’ Church, West Tanfield.

Friday, June 30-Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Tim Vine – Breeeep at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents the premier UK Qween tribute band, Qween UK at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 1, 2.00-8.00pm:

Rooster’s Brewery presents Suds With Buds beer festival with live music and street food, Rooster’s, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Ticket only from www.roosters.co.uk/products/suds-with-buds

Saturday, July 1, 11.00am

Pianist Iwan Owen performs in Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 1, 8.00pm

Julian & Jiaxin Llyod Webber perform Bach Revealed in a candlelit concert at St Wilfrid’s Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Lipstick on your Collar at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 1, 8.30pm:

Alt-rock band Drella + post-punks Cliche Cult at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 2, 3.00pm:

Live music with female fronted rock covers band Empress at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 2, 3.00pm

Violinist Fenella Humphreys is joined by pianist Nicola Eimer and author Dr Leah Broad for Lost Voices: How four Women Changed the Musical World at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Tuesday, July 4, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate with tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/’.

Tuesday, July 4, 7.30pm:

Harrogate International Festivals favourites Oddsocks with an outdoor performance of Much Ado About Nothing at RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 5, 7.30pm:

Oddsocks with an outdoor performance of Much Ado About Nothing at RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 5, 11.00am

Violinist Maja Horvat performs in Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm

Berwins Salon North returns with Re-thinking Modern Britain at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Speakers include Ian Dunt, Gurdeep Loyal and Jeffrey Boakye.

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm:

Famed Scottish Detective, David Swindle presents The Makings of a Murderer at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 7.00pm:

Opening concert for Harrogate Music Festival’s Musicians in Residence, Quartet for the End of Time perform Faure, Messiaen and the Beatles (arr. Elliott) at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 9.00pm:

Free concert at Lilypad on the Kings Road with Harrogate Music Festival’s Musicians in Residence.

Friday, July 7, 11.00am:

Dvorak and Bartok performed at ‘Bohemia: A Sense of Place’ at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 3.00pm

Julian Rowlands performs Tango by Piazzolla at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 8.00pm

Vlad Maistorovici takes classic Queen songs and gives them a classical twist in this homage to the late great Freddie Mercury at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 8.00pm:

Comedian Matt Forde: Inside No. 10 Fringe preview at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir Music Summer Concert with famous musicals at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, July 8, 12.00-1.30pm:

Harrogate author Colin Philpott book signing of dystopian novel Deathday in Waterstones, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 8, 3.00pm:

Joss Arnott Dance presents Tin Man at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 8, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents two Edinburgh Festival preview shows from Harriet Dyer and Louise Young at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday & Saturday, July 14-15, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm: