The essential guide to Harrogate district events and concerts not to miss in April and May 2023

Looking for shows or events to enjoy over the next week or two in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss over the next few weeks.

Thursday, April 20, 7.30pm:

HIF presents Berwins Salon North with guests including Robin Dunbar and Jude Rogers at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22: This Kate Bush artwork is part of In Wonder exhibition in Harrogate by Christian Furr and Gered Mankowitz.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 20-Saturday, April 22, 2pm, 7.45pm

Happy Place at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, April 21, 7.30pm:

Sara Pascoe – Success Story at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 21, 9.00pm:

Live music with The Relevator Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22:

In Wonder exhibition including featuring Christian Furr, Gered Mankowitz and more at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22, 2.30pm:

The People’s Theatre Company presents I Spy with my Little Eye at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 22,8.30pm:

Live music with Manchester Ska Foundation at Bilton Club, Harrogate (£5 on the door for non members).

Saturday, April 22.10.00pm:

Live music with Captain and the Bear and the Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22, 7.30pm:

Test Match Special Live – The Ashes with Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Glenn McGrath at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 22:

Spring Exhibition: Brushstrokes & Bees by William Watson West and Andrew Tyzack at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 23, 3.00pm:

Live music with The Canadians in Space at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 23, 6.00pm:

Open Mic night at the Worlds End pub, Knaresborough.

Sunday, April 23, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents live music with Ollie West & The Wildflowers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, April 27, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Chris Washington and more hosted by Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 27, 7.00pm.

Yorkshire Film Archive and the Bishop Monkton Local History Group present Nostalgia filmsat Bishop Monkton Village Hall near Ripon. Tickets are free to Bishop Monkton Local History Group members. To buy tickets, call 01765 676538 or via email [email protected]

Friday, April 28, 8.00pm:

Big Girls Don’t Cry 2023 tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 29, 2.00pm:

Susie Dent – The Secret Life of Words at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, May 1, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Rob Mulholland – Born Ready at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, May 4, 7.30pm:

Award-winning play Sap at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 5, 7.30pm:

Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club presents the Ronnie Scott Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, May 5, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with Harriet Dyer and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, May 10, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions charity fundraiser on The Beatles’ Abbey Road album with Colin Paine, Graham Chalmers and Jim Dobbs at Horticap cafe, Otley Road, Harrogate. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Friday, May 12, 8.00pm:

UK! 80s Live! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, May 17, 8.00pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Gary Stewart at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 20, 7.00pm: