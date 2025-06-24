The candlelit concert in Harrogate that promises to be a night to remember

The Marian Consort. Credit: Frances Marshall

There is something special about a great live concert, and they become even more magical when they’re performed in a candlelit church.

Such ‘concerts by candlelight’ have become a hugely popular feature of HACS Harrogate Music Festival over the years, combining thrilling performances by world class musicians with intimate, atmospheric surroundings.

This year’s ‘Gigs at Gaia’ – a series of six concerts at St Wilfrid’s Church performed beneath Luke Jerram’s incredible, illuminated 3D replica of planet Earth – elevates them to an even greater level.

The Marian Consort, a bold and thrilling British vocal ensemble, will perform at St Wilfrid’s on July 6. The acclaimed ensemble will perform a diverse concert called ‘The Language of Flowers’, inspired by this year’s Earth theme, combining expressive choral works by Renaissance composers, alongside atmospheric world premieres of works from exciting contemporary composers Hugo Bell and Nneka Cummins.

“The Marian Consort’s origins lie in discovering that so much of the wonderful choral music from the Renaissance and Baroque period was originally performed very much as chamber music, with one voice per part and a real sense of intimacy between the singers,” the group says.

And live performances are at the heart of what they do. “That sense of connection, not only between performers but especially with an audience, is impossible to replicate with a recording. We very much think of the audience as a member of the ensemble, and it’s amazing how much our rapport and the audience’s energy can shape a particular performance.”

So, what do they hope audiences take away from their Harrogate performance? “How beautifully the music of the past and present can come together, and in doing so shed new light on both old and new.”

For more information about the HACS Harrogate Music Festival programme and to buy tickets visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or call the Box Office on 01423 562 303.