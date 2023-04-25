The Beatles Abbey Road set for the spotlight as Vinyl Sessions returns live in Harrogate

After raising more than £14,000 for Harrogate Hospital in three years with a series of classic rock album events before Covid, the music-loving charity fundraisers are finally looking forward to a live return in a new venue.

Taking place on Wednesday, May 10 at 7.30pm at Horticap on Otley Road in Harrogate, the event has a VIP guest – original equipment from the world’s most iconic recording studio.

The evening’s special journey back to September 1969 for the 17th and final iconic album from the Fab Four will featuring a magnificent 1969 age related, fully restored Hi Fi system, along with original Radford monitor loudspeakers from EMI’s Abbey Road cutting room, as used by legendary engineer-producer Ken Scott.

Vinyl Sessions organiser Colin Paine at a previous classic rock album event in Harrogate.

Vinyl Sessions organiser Colin Paine said: "It's more than three years now since our last live event – Bruce Springsteen, for those who remember.

"What a three years it’s been. Like everyone else, it's been a tough time for the charity Friends of Harrogate Hospital, the reason we do Vinyl Sessions, as fundraising ground to a halt.

"But 2023 is the year they have really got back into gear, so it's time for us to dust off the vinyl, get the team together, warm up the vintage amps and get back on the road!"

Past Vinyl Sessions events have featured iconic albums including Led Zeppelin IV, ELO’s Out of The Blue, The Beatles Sgt Pepper, The Stone Roses' eponymous debut, Oasis’s What’s The Story, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and more.

The event’s return on May 10 will feature an introduction by ‘Professor of Pop’ Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser, a brilliant video presentation by Jim Dobbs, and Colette's amazing raffle.

There will be full refreshments in the form of a bar with a range of beers along with tea or coffee.

Tickets are available now with the option of a standard £7 tickets or one with pie and peas for £14.

