Talented Harrogate choir looks forward to highlight of summer season in stunning setting

Vocalis Chamber Choir under Musical Director Alex Kyle are to hold their popular annual summer concert in the inviting and comfortable atmosphere of St Mark’s Church on Leeds Road in Harrogate on Saturday, July 1.

The programme, entitled Night and Day, will take the audience on a joyous and sometimes humorous musical journey from dawn to dusk.

The morning is represented by little-known gems by Tudor composers John Dowland and Orlando Gibbons, and the day in the life continues with work, eating, dancing, and finally beautiful bedtime music including Morten Lauridsen's much loved piece O Nata Lux.

The 400th anniversary of the death of Thomas Weelkes is marked by the choir singing his madrigal 'All at once well met fair ladies', and the concert will also feature French composer Lili Boulanger's stunning 'Hymn to the Sun'.

As is customary for Vocalis summer concerts, Jazz music will be featured including Cole Porter's Night and Day, and the grand finale is a swinging London medley arranged by Alex of A Foggy Day in London Town, A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square and Putting on the Ritz.

Anthony Gray, Musical Director of St Wilfrid’s Church Harrogate, will be the accompanist and he’will also play some cool jazzy numbers.

Wine and soft drinks will be available during the interval.

Tickets with a reduction for students are available online from www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk.