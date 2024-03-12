Talented conductor promises to bring his own musical personality to classic music at Knaresborough Choral Society event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beautiful, gentle music by Faure and Vivaldi will be performed in the peaceful setting of Starbeck Methodist Church.

As well as the choral singers, the concert on Saturday, March 23 will benefit from the huge talents of Daniel Rodriquez, the choral society's Colombian conductor who promises to bring his own musical personality to classic pieces.

The programme will begin with Gabriel Faure’s masterful Requiem in which he distilled some of the most beautiful melodies he ever composed.

Talented Daniel Rodriquez, Knaresborough Choral society's Colombian conductor, will offer an exciting new take on Faure and Vivaldi at Starbeck Methodist Church in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

In complete contrast, the choir will also perform Vivaldi’s Gloria after the interval.

This music was written in Venice in the early 18th century when Venice was the pleasure centre of Europe and visitors flocked to the city to hear Vivaldi’s music.

The evening will showcase the skills of local soloists; Mezzo soprano Carmel Wake and soprano Heather Jane Taylor.

Carmel is described by Daniel as “one of the most talented members of the choir with such a versatile and beautiful voice. It will be privilege to listen to her singing solo in these pieces of music.”

Knaresborough Choral Society rehearses in the Centre on Gracious Street, Knaresborough each Thursday evening.

It performs three concerts each year, covering a wide range of music.

The choir is always keen to welcome new members.

For more information on getting involved, contact knaresborough [email protected]

Concert tickets are available from choir members, Knaresborough Bookshop or at the door.