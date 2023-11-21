News you can trust since 1836
Tackling food poverty in Harrogate is set for fundraising boost thanks to Nidderdale Messiah concert this weekend

A joyful annual celebration of wonderful music is to take place for a Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation which does so much to tackle loneliness and food poverty.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
The Nidderdale Messiah concert will be a ‘Come and Sing’ event to fundraise for Resurrected Bites which provides cafes in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Killinghall offering fabulous food using good quality food surplus with customers paying what they feel.

Jane Burniston, Chair of the Nidderdale Messiah Committee, said: “If you have never sung Handel’s Messiah before or have sung it countless times it doesn’t matter, come along!”

William Bruce, a well-known figure on the local music scene who is currently working at St Paul’s Cathedral, has gathered a group of professional soloists and musicians, who are performing for free.

Around 200 singers are expected this Sunday, November 26 to raise the roof of Holy Trinity Church Knaresborough.

To get involved, visit: www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk

