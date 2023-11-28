'Superfan' High Sheriff praises Harrogate rural theatre company at it launches its new Christmas show
Running from December 1-30 at venues across the Harrogate district and further afield in the county, Badapple Theatre Company will be performing Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol at Tockwith Village Hall this weekend, initially, before moving on.
Harrogate writer Kate Bramley and her itinerant band of actors will then be bringing the festive show to a raft of smaller local Yorkshire venues.
One of their biggest fans is Clare Granger, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire.
She said: “It always wonderful to spend a joyous evening with Badapple Theatre Company in a small rural village hall.
"Kate Bramley is absolutely fulfilling her ambition to bring the arts into the community and the uplifting effect on the audience of what the theatre company does is palpable.
"It is hard to overestimate the positive benefits of getting out of the house and attending a joyful, inexpensive, communal event in your own locality.”
Full of local stories and carols, puppets and mayhem, and original songs by SONY Award-winner Jez Lowe, Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol will see James Lewis-Knight playing Scrooge while Emily Chattle plays Mrs Cratchitt.
Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol is suitable for all ages five to 95.
Badapple’s mission is to go to the smallest and hardest to reach village halls and community venues to bring professional theatre to all.
To book tickets for the Christmas show call 01423 331304 or visit: https://www.badappletheatre.co.uk/