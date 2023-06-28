Stunning concerts and the return of Jimmy's disco as Harrogate Music Festival is set to launch next week

The performance of Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time will feature eight of the ten Musicians in Residence staying in Harrogate for a long weekend as part of the Festival’s summer season, including acclaimed clarinettist Robin Plane, Festival Guest Curator Robin Green and talented cellists Ben Tarlton and Christian Elliott, along with globally renowned violinists, and violists.

Beginning with Faure's enchanting early piano quartet and including the world premiere of Christian Elliott’s arrangement of Blackbird by the Beatles, the concert finishes with Messiaen's masterpiece Quatuor pour la fin du temps, which was written whilst he was a prisoner of war for the players available to him: piano, clarinet, violin and cello.

Guest Curator Robin Green said: “Messiaen's masterpiece Quartet for the End of Time is an integral part of the residency, showcasing a magical journey written during the composer's captivity in a prisoner of war camp.

Harrogate Music Festival highlight - Harrogate International Festivals is hosting an adults-only Silent Disco to relive the days of Jimmy's and Carrington's nightclubs.

"Time seems to come to a standstill during this mesmerizing piece.”

Green performed at St Wilfrid’s during the 2022 Festival, along with Young Musician Ben Tarlton.

“The grand acoustics will undoubtedly complement the ambiance of Messiaen's remarkable piece,” he said.

Commenting on the rest of the opening programme, he said, “We will also perform the world premiere of my dear friend and resident musician Christian Elliott's "Blackbird."

Robert Plane – The top clarinettist who is set to shine in a performance of Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time at St Wilfrid's Church in this year's Harrogate Music Festival.

"This piece is linked to Messiaen's work and inspired by the renowned Beatles song.

“The concert will also feature Faure's awe-inspiring C minor piano quartet, which sets the tone perfectly for four days of performances.”

During the Weekend Residency, 12 musicians will perform 10 concerts over four days, presenting a varied and eclectic mix of concerts, from classical music favourites to rock classics and just about everything in between.

Quartet for the End of Time opens the Musicians in Residency Weekend at St Wilfrid’s Church on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm.

For the full Festival line-up, or to book tickets, visit harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/ or call the Box Office on 01423 562303.

HARROGATE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVALS PROMISES A FUN-FILLED WEEKEND

With a Children’s Festival to spark imagination and a ‘Harrogate icons’ silent disco, the weekend of 15-16 July 15-16 boasts entertainment for everyone.

Designed with kids in mind, Harrogate International Festivals has curated an imaginative weekend-long Children’s Festival which will run from July 15-16 at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

The Festival promises to be a weekend full of fun, imagination and movement, with activities that will capture the attention of all the family.

Festivities will kick off on Saturday morning with a 45-minute family yoga class taught by Ellie from Move Yoga.

A beginner-friendly session, family yoga will involve gentle poses that will refresh and rejuvenate the whole family.

Saturday afternoon will bring a family-friendly silent disco, hosted by DJ Trev on the decks.

Featuring three different music channels specially selected for a family audience, kids and adults alike can dance the afternoon away!

On Sunday morning, the prestigious Northern Ballet will bring an interactive re-telling of the Three Little Pigs.

For budding ballerinas aged 3-7, the sessions will explore the story whilst learning steps from the Northern Ballet’s production with a professional ballet dancer.

The Festival will close on Sunday afternoon by exploring the Ancient Greeks and Anglo Saxons with History’s Maid.

The first session of the day includes a trip to an Ancient Greek warrior school (Agoge) where children are immersed in a world of Spartan brutality and the Olympic Games.

The final session includes a re-telling of Beowulf, one of England’s oldest and most exciting stories featuring monsters, mystical swords, swimming and dragons.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said “The Children’s Festival is a fun-filled way to spark young imaginations in the key areas of music, dance, history and storytelling.

"There’s something for everyone at the Children’s Festival this year – and we can’t wait to see families strut their stuff to some fab tunes on our dance floor at the Silent Disco!”

Event Programme (all at the Crown Hotel)

Family Yoga | Saturday 15 July | 11am

Family Silent Disco | Saturday 15 July | 2pm

Northern Ballet: Three Little Pigs | Sunday 16 July | 10am & 11:30am

History’s Maid (Ancient Greeks) | Sunday 16 July | 1pm

History’s Maid (Anglo Saxons) | Sunday 16 July | 2:30pm

Tickets are available on the Harrogate International Festivals website or call the Box Office on 01423 562 303.

HARROGATE MUSIC FESTIVAL GOES RETRO: BRINGING BACK JIMMY’S, CARRINGTONS AND MINISTRY OF SOUND

If you’re after some child-free quality fun, Harrogate International Festivals is hosting an adults-only ‘Harrogate icons’ silent disco, also at the Crown Hotel.

The ultimate party phenomenon, the silent disco features three live DJs, each representing three of the most iconic Harrogate clubs of yesteryear: Carringtons, Jimmy’s and Ministry of Sound.

With DJ Trev joined by Jimmy’s legend Andi Aikman and Ibiza legend Dean Sowden, expect a night of non-stop dancefloor magic.

Set to be a night of fun, energy and great music, it’s guaranteed everyone will be left buzzing with excitement long after the party is over.

The main event takes place at 8pm on Saturday, July 15 at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate, but keep an eye out for some free lunchtime pop up silent disco events between 11th and 15th July!