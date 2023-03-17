News you can trust since 1836
Studfold Adventure Trail opens this Easter with a nature-themed Egg and Fairy Hunt

A popular adventure trail in Nidderdale opens this April with its annual Easter Egg Hunt.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:49 GMT- 3 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:49 GMT

The Studfold Adventure Trail opens on April 1 with the annual Great Studfold Easter Egg Hunt which runs until April 16 offering families the chance to follow clues leading to the discovery of brightly coloured eggs, large willow nests, gold rabbits and some of the early Spring fairies as they take in the landscape.

Later in the month it will offer the opportunity for youngsters to glimpse the homes of some of the newest nature fairies and pixies to take up residence in the scenic dale.

The 1.5-mile trail near Pateley Bridge, which runs through wildflower meadows and ancient woodland, has become a firm favourite as a family day out where youngsters become absorbed trying to solve the series of nature-related clues and are fascinated by the natural world as they study the growing number of intricately-carved and painted fairy homes.

Studfold Easter fairy themed nature trail opens for Spring with new additions to capture the imagination of children.
    As added enticement youngsters receive a free gift of chocolate or a small toy after completing the trail.

    From April 22 through to September 24 the Adventure Trail becomes a fairyland as more fairies flock to the peaceful corner of Nidderdale.

    This year, Studfold’s owners, both former teachers, have not only added four more fairy homes along the trail bringing the total number to 30, but they have also adapted the popular concept of Escape Rooms to create the rural equivalent, Escape Fields aimed at older children.

    The new fairy homes will follow the style of the existing ones where each has an individual nature-based theme.

    Studfold Fairy Houses engage children with nature
    This year there is the Dovecote which lists the names of popular birds; while another of the new homes will belong to the Tree Fairy with information designed to help children identify the varying shapes of different tree species.

    As visitors wander along the trail, they’ll pass through the wooden Tree of Life archway emblazoned with words reflecting good family values such as patience and respect.

    In the Escape Fields families discover a sequence of numbers or letters that when placed in the correct order will unlock one of the padlocks to open a gate.

    Also along the trail are plenty of sensory discoveries such as the smelly-feely boxes and listening points to challenge little ones to hear wildlife sounds; a bird hide; grass go-karting track; play area and den building site.

    Those wanting to make it a weekend or holiday destination can book a tent or campervan pitch on Studfold’s adjoining caravan park or stay in one of the glamping pods.

    Anne Challis, co-owner of the Studfold Adventure Trail comments: “Over the years we’ve gradually been adding to the features of the trail to create a magical way for families to make the most of being outdoors.

    “The fairy homes are becoming more detailed which really captures youngsters’ imaginations.

    “You can see how mesmerised they become as they follow the trail becoming more acutely aware and learning about the magic of nature.”

    Studfold Adventure Trail can be booked online and costs from £6.50 per child and £7.50 per adult.

    Tent and campervan pitches are also available from £20 a night, while glamping pods sleep a family of four are available from £55 a night.

    For more information visit www.studfoldtrails.co.uk.

