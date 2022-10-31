Star trumpeter to visit Harrogate for major winter concert at Royal Hall in boost for HSO

Star trumpeter Matilda Lloyd is to join Harrogate Symphony Orchestra for its major winter concert.

Hailed by The Times as “the Eloquent trumpet soloist”, 26-year-old Matilda Lloyd last appeared with the orchestra in 2018.

Since then this remarkably talented musician has been delighting audiences across Europe, as the former BBC Young Musician Brass winner has carved out a very respectable solo career.

For her forthcoming visit to Harrogate on Saturday, November 12, Matilda has selected the Henri Tomasi Trumpet Concerto, a piece that most players would think twice about attempting.

HSO’s principal trumpet, Andrew Forster said: “The piece Matilda had chosen is not impossible, as I have seen it labelled by some, but there are some very challenging technical passages in there.

Most Popular

"At the same time, much of it is quite lyrical and it is a fascinating work to listen to.

"The HSO’s trumpeters are looking forward to sitting back and hearing it performed by such a fabulous young player”.

The Winter Concert at the Royal Hall in Harrogate will also feature Schubert’s much-loved Rosamunde overture and Shostakovich’s majestic 10th Symphony.

It is a piece that rarely comes to this part of the world and HSO are hoping for a large turn out to top off an evening of high-quality music making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now from the Harrogate Theatres Box Office and online as well as on the door.

Students go half price while 14s and under are free when accompanied by an adult.