Star actor perfect at playing a Beatles legend talks about Sam Mendes' new biopic films

The talented American actor-musician hailed as “the world’s greatest John Lennon tribute” has talked about his date in Leeds and his thoughts on Sam Mendes’ forthcoming biopics about The Beatles.

Tyson Kelly said he was thrilled at the success of the ambitious and thoroughly entertaining multi-media Imagine Lennon Show which has been touring Britain in recent weeks.

In particular, he was delighted at the response of the crowd at a date in Leeds where his expert backing band also hail from.

"It’s my first ‘solo’ show since I played John Lennon in The Bootleg Beatles,” said Tyson.

"The reaction audiences has been ecstatic for the whole tour.

"I loved playing the Wardrobe in Leeds, which had such great vibes.

"It’s more of a gig venue than the theatres on the rest of the tour.

"My band are all from around the Leeds area, including Kippax and Wakefield and they are all top-notch musicians.

"Playing at The Wardrobe was such a great experience.”

With 15 years of musical theatre in Beatles tribute bands in the USA on his belt, then an extended spell in The Bootleg Beatles, the creative and likable Tyson Kelly is a man who knows what it is like to play John Lennon inside out.

"I’m looking forward to seeing all four biopics about The Beatles by Sam Mendes,” said Tyson.

"I’m a big fan of Paul Mescal, who is playing Paul McCartney.

"I did make contact with the casting agent about the Lennon role in the Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man, which came out last year.

"But they said “sorry Tyson, we’re looking for 19-year-olds to play the four Beatles”.

"I said “c’mon, this is Hollywood, there’s always make-up!””

The Imagine Lennon Show sees Tyson calling the shots for, perhaps, the first time in his career in terms of character, dialogue, visuals and songs selection which runs the gamut of John Lennon’s CV, from Please Pleas Me to Double Fantasy.

But, perhaps, Tyson’s strongest asset is all of his hard work and wide-ranging experiences across the USA and the UK, from Broadway to the Royal Albert Hall.

"In terms of playing John Lennon ands how he looked, I mainly do the 1973 to 1974 era.

"But Lennon changed so often and so many times in his life, there is a lot of ground to cover; you have to be good to capture the man who is a legend.

"Most tribute bands are full of musicians who then learn how to be actors,” said Tyson.

"I may have my own originals band these days but I was an actor first.

I’ve done musical theatre ever since I could read.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t done that.”

Such has been the reception for The Imagine Lennon Show, a return tour of the UK is already planed for April 2026.

There may also be a two-week residency in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next year, too, for Tyson Kelly, a man whose vigour and vision suit his Fab Four role perfectly.

"I know Paul McCartney, whose incredibly talented, took over the reins at one point but The Beatles were John Lennon’s band,” said Tyson.

"It was his energy that drove them.

"It was Lennon that started the band and it was Lennon, really, who ended it.”