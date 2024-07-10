St John Ambulance Curry and Quiz Night in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nation's first aid charity, St John Ambulance, is hosting a Curry and Quiz night at Harrogate Rugby club on the July 19. This is to raise vital funds to support the work volunteers do locally to keep Harrogate safe and first aid confident.

St John Ambulance responds to health emergencies, supports communities and saves lives. Our clinical expertise and the skills of St John people make us unique. As a volunteer-led health and first aid charity, St John Ambulance has helped people with illness, injury and distress for over 140 years.

St John Ambulance is a crucial part of the Harrogate community, providing essential first aid and medical support at events, delivering their local youth groups, and equipping people in Harrogate with basic First Aid skills through their community training. By attending our Curry and Quiz Night, you'll be contributing to the ongoing efforts of St John Ambulance Harrogate, ensuring they can continue to deliver life-saving services.

What's on Offer?

