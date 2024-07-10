St John Ambulance Curry and Quiz Night in Harrogate
St John Ambulance responds to health emergencies, supports communities and saves lives. Our clinical expertise and the skills of St John people make us unique. As a volunteer-led health and first aid charity, St John Ambulance has helped people with illness, injury and distress for over 140 years.
St John Ambulance is a crucial part of the Harrogate community, providing essential first aid and medical support at events, delivering their local youth groups, and equipping people in Harrogate with basic First Aid skills through their community training. By attending our Curry and Quiz Night, you'll be contributing to the ongoing efforts of St John Ambulance Harrogate, ensuring they can continue to deliver life-saving services.
What's on Offer?
A Scrumptious Curry Dinner: Indulge in a variety of mouth-watering curries, provided by Mumtaz Restaurant, Leeds.
Exciting Quiz Rounds: Test your knowledge across a range of topics. Bring your friends and form a team for a chance to win fantastic prizes! Hosted by Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate radio station.
Great Company and Entertainment: Enjoy a lively atmosphere, meet new people, and support a vital cause.
