News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
15 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
5 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
21 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Special guests announced for concert by highly-rated Harrogate chamber choir Voces Seraphorum

A Harrogate choir is to be joined by two wonderful musicians for a special ‘I was glad’ concert in a lovely village church.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:27 BST

Presented by chamber choir Voces Seraphorum, the concert promises a musical feast in the lovely setting of St James’s Church in Birstwith.

Taking place on Saturday, May 13 at 7.30pm, the event will see the choir joined by Eleonore Cockerham, a locally born soprano who has sung internationally with Voces 8 and is now singing professionally as a freelance musician, and Tim Harper, Assistant Director of Music and organist at Ripon Cathedral.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme at Birstwith will include music by Handel, Mozart, Stanford, Dyson and Finzi and the famous coronation anthem I was glad by Hubert Parry.

Presented by chamber choir Voces Seraphorum, the concert promises a musical feast in the lovely setting of St James’s Church in BirstwitPresented by chamber choir Voces Seraphorum, the concert promises a musical feast in the lovely setting of St James’s Church in Birstwit
Presented by chamber choir Voces Seraphorum, the concert promises a musical feast in the lovely setting of St James’s Church in Birstwit
Most Popular

    There will also be some choral gems by more contemporary composers such as Paul Mealor and Eric Whitacre and a selection of lighter arrangements.

    Formed in 2015, Voces Seraphorum presents regular concerts throughout the region and is also often invited to sing choral services at cathedrals around the country and other major churches, including Beverley Minster, Wells Cathedral, Hexham Abbey and more.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The ensemble’s repertoire covers a wide range of unaccompanied and accompanied music spanning different centuries from the 16th century to the present day.

    Tickets for the choir’s forthcoming ‘I was glad’ concert are available by phoning 01423 771734 or 07808 370529.

    Tickets will also be available on the door.

    There will be refreshments at the event.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    To keep up to date with Voces Seraphorum’s activities, visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vocesseraphorum/

    Related topics:HarrogateTickets