Special guests announced for concert by highly-rated Harrogate chamber choir Voces Seraphorum

Presented by chamber choir Voces Seraphorum, the concert promises a musical feast in the lovely setting of St James’s Church in Birstwith.

Taking place on Saturday, May 13 at 7.30pm, the event will see the choir joined by Eleonore Cockerham, a locally born soprano who has sung internationally with Voces 8 and is now singing professionally as a freelance musician, and Tim Harper, Assistant Director of Music and organist at Ripon Cathedral.

The programme at Birstwith will include music by Handel, Mozart, Stanford, Dyson and Finzi and the famous coronation anthem I was glad by Hubert Parry.

There will also be some choral gems by more contemporary composers such as Paul Mealor and Eric Whitacre and a selection of lighter arrangements.

Formed in 2015, Voces Seraphorum presents regular concerts throughout the region and is also often invited to sing choral services at cathedrals around the country and other major churches, including Beverley Minster, Wells Cathedral, Hexham Abbey and more.

The ensemble’s repertoire covers a wide range of unaccompanied and accompanied music spanning different centuries from the 16th century to the present day.

Tickets for the choir’s forthcoming ‘I was glad’ concert are available by phoning 01423 771734 or 07808 370529.

Tickets will also be available on the door.

There will be refreshments at the event.

