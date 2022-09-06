Sixty-six years after its foundation Harrogate Film Society is still bringing great films to Harrogate

The thriving group of movie enthusiasts have been bringing the best in world cinema to the town for more than six decades, after HFS’s foundation in 1955.

But the forthcoming season, which runs from September 12 will be the first in three years that has been completely free of the pandemic influence.

And filmgoers, both members and non-members can now enjoy great films in the comfort of the Odeon.

Harrogate Film Society's new season opens with Parallel Mothers starring Penélope Cruz and directed by Pedro Aldomovar.

“The Odeon staff have all been fantastic since we moved our nights there, especially Kevin Langford, the assistant manager," said Paula Stott, the film society's chair.

"Everyone has welcomed the move to the Odeon, because of its convenience, free parking after 6pm and most importantly the comfortable seats, the surround sound and the state of the art screens, ensure that the viewing experience is of the highest quality."

The season opens with a bang, next Monday, September 12 with Parallel Mothers starring Penélope Cruz and directed by Pedro Aldomovar, who is is rated as one of HFS members’ favourite directors.Julia Dodd, membership secretary, and long-time society member, thinks the programme is the best yet."There really is something for everyone,” she said.

"But the film society is for anyone who loves films, you don’t have to be a “film buff” or an expert to come along. Anyone with an interest in films is very welcome.”