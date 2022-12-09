Six epic headliners and ticket sales release date announced for Leeds Festival 2023

Six huge headliners are lined up for Leeds Festival 2023.

At the age of just 20, Grammy Award winning Billie Eilish will become the youngest-ever solo artist to headline Reading & Leeds next summer when the festival returns next year from August 25-27.

It’s now just the genre-busting talented Ellish’s music and global record sales which make her so vital and important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The influential Ellish has 100 million followers on Instagram and more than 60 million on TikTok,

Six huge headliners are lined up for Leeds Festival 2023, including Foals.

Most Popular

The excitement does not end there as the dual main stage layout is retained over the course of the three days, meaning more massive names and no clashes.

As well as Billie Eilish, the headliners for 2023 include Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the year’s biggest-selling indie bands, Wet Leg, will also join the bill, along Becky Hill, Bicep Live, Central Cee, Declan McKenna, Don Broco, Steve Lacy, MK, Inhaler, Slowthai, Loyle Carner and Trippie Redd.

Last seen dazzling the UK with a sold out stadium tour, The Killers return to Reading & Leeds following their acclaimed album, Pressure Machine and the recent single,

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up for Leeds Festival 2023 also includes one of the biggest indie bands of the year - Wet Leg.

boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his first appearance on the Reading & Leeds main stage in 2021,headlining Reading & Leeds is set to become another thrilling chapter of Sam Fender’s coming-of-age story.

Double BRIT Award winner and GRAMMY nominated Lewis Capaldi makes his Reading & Leeds headline debut as one of the UK’s biggest music success stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fronted by Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons have been tirelessly filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every opportunity.

Now they are to become headline Reading & Leeds for the first time ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foals are one of Britain’s biggest and most beloved bands, and Reading & Leeds is proud to welcome the Oxfordshire natives back as headliners for the first time since 2016.

Held at Bramham Park, ticket presales started today for existing Barclaycard and Three customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

General sale tickets and instalment plans will be available from 9am next Monday, December 12 from:

Advertisement Hide Ad