Singers preparing for a memorable musical event coming soon in glorious setting of Ripon Cathedral
Following last December’s sell-out performance of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, what is widely regarded as one of Yorkshire's finest choral societies is looking forward to performing one of Handel’s most rousing and opulent oratorios.
Completed in 1748 and performed the following season at London’s Covent Garden, the text is based on Old Testament stories of King Solomon’s wisdom and the music portrays one of the Bible’s most complex characters, boasting an expanded orchestra and lavish choruses.
With outstanding soloists, a charismatic conductor and top quality orchestra and choir, the concert promises to be a memorable occasion.
The concert will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 16 in the glorious surroundings of Ripon Cathedral.
As well as conductor John Dunford, the event will showcase the skills of soprano Jane Burnell, mezzo-soprano Julianne Coates, counter-tenor William Towers, tenor Nicholas Watts and bass Adam Green, with the Orchestra d’Amici.
As a large community choir, Ripon Choral Society usually performs four concerts per year at Ripon Cathedral.
It is always keen to welcome new singing members.
Being able to read music, if only at a basic level, is required.
If you would like to sing with them, contact the secretary or come along to a rehearsal.
For more information, email [email protected]
Tickets for the Spring Concert are available from Ripon Cathedral bookshop and on the door.
Alternatively, you can book online at: https://riponchoralsociety.org.uk/