Singers of Harrogate Choral Society ready to live up to promise of a concert for the whole family

Harrogate Choral Society is gearing up for an exciting new season which will include a concert for the whole family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group’s new Music Director David Lawrence will be leading the choir’s singers along new pathways during the 2023-24 season.

First up on Saturday, October 28 will be an afternoon concert of Organ and Choral music from British and French Composers in St Wilfrid’s Church at 3pm after pleas for a family-friendly event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December concerts take on a more traditional format as the festive season builds with the Society joining forces with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra in the huge Harrogate Christmas Concert on December 2 in Harrogate’s Convention Centre with hundreds of local primary school children.

Most Popular

Harrogate Choral Society’s new Music Director David Lawrence will be leading the choir’s singers along new pathways during the 2023-24 season. (Picture contributed)

On December 9 Harrogate Choral Society will perform Handel’s Messiah in the Royal Hall.