Singers of Harrogate Choral Society ready to live up to promise of a concert for the whole family

Harrogate Choral Society is gearing up for an exciting new season which will include a concert for the whole family.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
The group’s new Music Director David Lawrence will be leading the choir’s singers along new pathways during the 2023-24 season.

First up on Saturday, October 28 will be an afternoon concert of Organ and Choral music from British and French Composers in St Wilfrid’s Church at 3pm after pleas for a family-friendly event.

In December concerts take on a more traditional format as the festive season builds with the Society joining forces with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra in the huge Harrogate Christmas Concert on December 2 in Harrogate’s Convention Centre with hundreds of local primary school children.

    Harrogate Choral Society’s new Music Director David Lawrence will be leading the choir’s singers along new pathways during the 2023-24 season. (Picture contributed)Harrogate Choral Society’s new Music Director David Lawrence will be leading the choir’s singers along new pathways during the 2023-24 season. (Picture contributed)
    On December 9 Harrogate Choral Society will perform Handel’s Messiah in the Royal Hall.

    Tickets for all concerts are available from the Harrogate Theatre Box Office, by calling 01423 502116 or online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

