Singer Dom Sky to star at Grewelthorpe

Singer/songwriter and film music composer, Dom Sky will perform at the venue, near Ripon, on Saturday April 9.

A spokesman for the concert organisers Grewelthorpe Village Hall Music Group, said: “Dom’s voice, as well as music, has been featured on several film soundtracks and has over 500,000 online streams.

“He has performed on tracks for use by Olympic ice skaters and been featured on Sky Arts TV as well as BBC Introducing.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dom will perform a number of his own songs and covers of popular classics from across the ages that have inspired him.”

Tickets, £12, are available from the Hackfall Cafe at the Village Hall (check opening times at https://www.grewelthorpevillagehall.co.uk/cafe) or from https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Grewelthorpe Village Hall is an all seated, at tables, venue. Doors open 7pm, on stage 8pm. Cash bar available.