Simple Minds reveal Leeds First Direct Arena date as part of Global Tour

Simple Minds play Leeds First Direct Arena as part of their March UK and Ireland leg of their Global Tour 2024.

In the past decade alone, Simple Minds have played to hundreds of thousands of people around the globe, including their largest US tour to date in 2018.

Demand to see the band perform well known hits including Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Waterfront, ‘Alive and Kicking, All The Things She Said, Sanctify Yourself, Don’t You Forget About Me, Mandela Day, Belfast Child and See The Lights has grown year on year.

“Concerts are the lifeblood of Simple Minds, it’s where we and our audience come alive and energised through music. Four decades on from when we first set out, this global tour will demonstrate that Simple Minds are still alive and kicking,” said vocalist Jim Kerr.

The band has been consistently acclaimed as one of the best live outfits of their generation. Referring to their 2022 Wembley Arena concert, The Times newspaper said, “back in fashion and on thrilling form.”

Having sold over 60 million albums and with No.1 hits the world over, not only have Simple Minds become a must-see live act, but they have rekindled the magic that made them such a vital artistic force in their early days – and are now referenced by a slew of younger artists.

Their most recent and critically acclaimed album Direction of the Heart reached No.4 in the UK album chart and Top 10 in multiple territories. Reviewing the album, Mojo described the band’s energy as ‘undiminished’.

