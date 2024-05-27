Shed Seven play Victoria Theatre, Halifax, in November

Shed Seven play a gig at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, later this year

Following the release of their acclaimed number one album A Matter of Time, Shed Seven are going on the road including a stop in Halifax.

The tour promises to be Shed Seven’s biggest yet, as they revisit cities and towns that have been instrumental in shaping their journey over the past three decades.

Each night will see the band deliver a career-spanning set, as well as featuring tracks from their number one album A Matter of Time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shed Seven will joined by special guests The Sherlocks on all dates.

Shed Seven’s 30th-anniversary year kicked off with a bang when A Matter of Time soared to the top of the UK albums charts earlier this year, marking their very first number one.

Lauded by fans and critics alike, their latest single Let's Go Dancing also reached number one in the Vinyl, seven-inch and Scottish singles charts.

The summer sees them play two hometown shows in York’s Museum Gardens Friday July 19 and Saturday July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick Witter, of Shed Seven, said: “This tour will be our way of saying thank you to our incredible fans, both old and new.

"So, whether you've been with us from the beginning or are just discovering/re-discovering our music, we would love you to join us for what will be an unforgettable celebration of 30 years of Shed Seven.”

Shed Seven emerged as one of the big hitters during the heyday of Britpop, their catalogue of classic singles leading to seven Top 20 hits including Going For Gold, Chasing Rainbows, Disco Down and On Standby as well as six top 10 albums.

Shed Seven are at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Monday November 18.

Other music at the venue includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livewire The AC/DC Show vs Fu Fighters on Friday June 21 at 7.30pm.

AC/DC fans are invited to relive some of those classic AC/DC concerts.

Fu Fighters, a band formed in 2012 by Foo Fighters Fans for the love of the band and their music.