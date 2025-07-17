What musicians are set to make hearts flutter when they appear at one of the many UK festivals in 2025?

Who has the sexiest voice from the raft of performers at this year’s UK music festivals?

SeatPick set out to find out the top ten musicians, all of which either having appeared or about to perform some of the biggest festivals in the country.

Will it be Drake who takes the top spot, or a more unlikely hero from the ‘00s music scene?

Beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder. Or should that be the ear of the beholder in this case?

Midway through the UK summer festival calendar, with Boomtown: Chapter 4, Creamfields, Y Not, and Leeds and Reading Festivals among those still to come, the topic of who has the sexiest voice performing this year was brought up. It’s one thing to have that physical good look, but if your singing is akin to the tone-deaf stylings at your local karaoke bar, then that attraction quickly withers – so many friends have told me anyway.

So, who has the sexiest voice at UK music festivals in 2025?

Who is set to have hearts flutter when they take to the stage during the UK summer festival season 2025? | Getty Images/Canva

SeatPick's music experts set out to identify this, by firstly compiling a list of popular UK festivals, including Latitude, Reading and Leeds, Wireless, Isle of Wight, Glastonbury, BST Hyde Park, and Parklife. From these, they selected headliners or main acts with over one million Spotify monthly listeners for analysis.

Their methodology involved analysing a ten-second sound clip of each chosen artist speaking from interviews or podcasts, ensuring only the artist's voice was present to prevent inaccuracies. For bands, the lead singer's voice was used. These clips were then fed into Praat software, which analysed speech phonetics to determine the fundamental frequency (F0) of each audio extract by identifying glottal pulses.

To establish a benchmark for vocal attractiveness, SeatPick referenced academic research: male vocal attractiveness peaks around 96 Hz, while female vocal attractiveness is optimal between 184.6 Hz and 261.9 Hz, with the middle of this range (219.22 Hz) used as the female benchmark. An overall "vocal attractiveness" score was then calculated for each artist as the percentage difference from these ideal frequencies. All data was finalised in July 2025.

So, with the science at hand, who made the top ten?

Who are the 10 sexiest voices appearing at music festivals in 2025?

Leading the pack, surprisingly, with their unique vocal charm is Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. His distinctive sound has resonated profoundly, securing them the top spot with a score of 9.92. Following closely is the undeniable talent of Lola Young, a vocalist whose powerful and emotive delivery earned her a score of 9.82, proving that a truly sexy voice transcends genre. Kele Okereke from Bloc Party comes in third, demonstrating that collective male vocals can possess a captivating quality, scoring 9.77.

The smooth, effortless delivery of Drake places him fourth with a score of 9.69, highlighting the seductive power of his relaxed flow. Rounding out the top five is the breakout sensation Olivia Rodrigo, whose expressive and versatile voice has clearly made a significant impact, landing her a score of 9.68.

The top ten sexiest voices at UK music festivals in 2025

Fred Durst - Limp Bizkit Lola Young Kele Okereke - Bloc Party Drake Olivia Rodrigo Jeff Lynne - Jeff Lynne's ELO PARTYNEXTDOOR Jacob Slater - Wunderhorse Dylan Minette/Braeden Lemasters - Wallows Nile Rodgers - Nile Rodgers & Chic

Do you agree with this list? Let us know who think has the sexiest voice from this year’s UK festival season by leaving a comment down below.