Scouting for Girls headline two-day family festival at Stockeld Park

Four-time Brit Award Winners Scouting for Girls will be playing live at Stockeld Park outside Harrogate on Sunday August 20 as part of the Stockeld Rox music festival.

The festival, which began six years ago as a concert for tribute bands, has grownto become one of Yorkshire’s most unique and family-friendly music festivals, now hosting some of the country’s most celebrated and successful pop groups.

The festival is being held in the grounds of Stockeld Park, one of Yorkshire’s leading adventure parks and most historic rural estates.

“What makes Stockeld Rox truly special is that it is about so much more than the music”, said Stockeld Park executive director George Grant.

“Ticket holders not only get a sensational evening of live music and fireworks as part of the main Stockeld Rox concert, they also have one of the most exciting and diverse adventure parks anywhere in the country to enjoy beforehand.”

Concert-goers will have a range of things to see and do both before and during the music. Face-painting, fairground activities, hot and cold food and tribute bands will all be on offer before the headline artists hit the stage.

The festival is taking place over two days on Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20 with gates opening for the main concert at 5pm on both days and music starting from 6.30pm.

Headlining on 19th August are Symphonic Ibiza, a 16-piece orchestra playing club classics from the 80s and 90s. The evening on both nights ends with a firework display at 10pm.

Tickets for the concert are £25 for Stockeld Rox with a combined ticket giving access to Stockeld Rox and Stockeld’s Adventure Park available for £30.