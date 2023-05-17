News you can trust since 1836
Roll over lay down for an intimate evening with Status Quo’s Francis Rossi in Harrogate this weekend

Fans looking forward to Francis Rossi's Tunes and Chat show in Harrogate this weekend will see a man more relaxed than in his peak Status Quo days.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:29 BST

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser before the launch of a tour inspired partly by the success of his 2019 autobiography I Talk Too Much, the guitarist, lead singer and songwriter admitted playing solo with an acoustic guitar did make things more straightforward than in the days of Rockin’ All Over The World.

"I didn’t used to look forward to playing gigs,” said the rock legend who will be 74 at the end of the month.

"In your mind you were always trying to produce your peak performance for the fans.

Coming to Harrogate - Status Quo's Francis Rossi from the front cover of his 2019 autobiography I Talk Too Much.Coming to Harrogate - Status Quo's Francis Rossi from the front cover of his 2019 autobiography I Talk Too Much.
    "But I would still prefer to be back in my 40s.”

    This Saturday’s show at Harrogate Theatre promises to be a unique evening in which Francis will perform original-style, acoustic versions of Quo classics, as well as chatting to fans about mishaps and adventures as a long-standing member of one of the biggest and most loved bands ever.

    "To be honest, I’m not sure what to talk about but something always happens,” said Francis who still misses his co-front man Rick Parfitt who died in Spain from sepsis in 2016.

    "There will be a lot of Q&A parts with the audience, which I enjoy.

    "A lot of us in rock n roll feel insecure and playing live gives us affirmation.

    "I am so looking forward to the tour.”

    Tickets are available at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

