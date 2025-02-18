Rock legend's favourite new blues band to play Harrogate district venue
Hailed as a ”fast-rising, rip-roaring, rock n blues juggernaut”, Brave Rival were recently nominated for the UK Blues Awards Band Of The Year 2025.
Made up of Ed Clarke, Donna Peters, Lindsey Bonnick and Billy Dedman, Brave Rival will play Ripley Town Hall with support from Graham (Hotfoot) Hall this Saturday, February 22.
After receiving news of the award nomination, the band said: “We are beyond thrilled to be nominated for the Blues Band of the Year award at this year's UK Blues Awards
"The many independent blues clubs that we have played across the country have been vital to giving bands like ours a pathway to a career.
"While we love to rock, the blues will always be at the roots of everything we do."
Doors open at 7pm for 8pm.
For tickets, visit: https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/brave
