Rock legend's favourite new blues band to play Harrogate district venue

By Graham Chalmers
Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 13:33 BST

One of American superstar Joe Bonamassa’s favourite bands is playing for Ripley Live soon.

Hailed as a ”fast-rising, rip-roaring, rock n blues juggernaut”, Brave Rival were recently nominated for the UK Blues Awards Band Of The Year 2025.

Made up of Ed Clarke, Donna Peters, Lindsey Bonnick and Billy Dedman, Brave Rival will play Ripley Town Hall with support from Graham (Hotfoot) Hall this Saturday, February 22.

After receiving news of the award nomination, the band said: “We are beyond thrilled to be nominated for the Blues Band of the Year award at this year's UK Blues Awards

Brave Rival, one of American rock superstar Joe Bonamassa’s favourite blues-rock bands, is playing for Ripley Live soon. (Picture contributed)Brave Rival, one of American rock superstar Joe Bonamassa’s favourite blues-rock bands, is playing for Ripley Live soon. (Picture contributed)
Brave Rival, one of American rock superstar Joe Bonamassa’s favourite blues-rock bands, is playing for Ripley Live soon. (Picture contributed)

"The many independent blues clubs that we have played across the country have been vital to giving bands like ours a pathway to a career.

"While we love to rock, the blues will always be at the roots of everything we do."

Doors open at 7pm for 8pm.

For tickets, visit: https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/brave

