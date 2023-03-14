Rising international star to bring the curtain down on this year’s Harrogate International Sunday Series

Gramophone Magazine’s ‘One to Watch’, Coco began her early training at the renowned Yehudi Menuhin School, and in 2020 gained public recognition after winning the strings category of BBC Young Musician of the Year.

Her success led to recording a debut album Origins, which received rave reviews from The Strad, The Guardian and Gramophone Magazine and was Apple’s Disc of the Month in 2022.

Coco will be joined at the Old Swan Hotel at 11am on Sunday, March 26 by renowned pianist Simon Callaghan in a romantic programme which will open with Clara Schumann's Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op.22, comprised of three contrasting movements bursting with character.

Japanese violinist Coco Tomito is set to bring the curtain down on this year’s Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals, the full programme includes Beethoven's Kreutzer, dedicated to French virtuoso Rodolphe Kreutzer, who called it 'outrageously unintelligible', Janáček’s Violin Sonata JW VII/7, inspired by the Russian invasion of Hungary in the early days of World War I, and Ravel's Piece en forme de'Habanera, a charming piece drawing on Ravel's Spanish heritage.

Tomita and Callaghan will finish with Poulenc's Sonata for Violin and Piano, FP 119, written in memory of the poet Federico Garcia Lorca, who was assassinated following the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War.

Simon Callaghan performs internationally as a soloist and chamber musician, in parallel with a highly successful career as a recording artist.

He is a founding member of the Piatti Ensemble, with a particular interest in reviving works that have fallen into obscurity.

His reputation and experience in chamber music led to his appointment as Director of Music at London’s celebrated Conway Hall, only the sixth incumbent since the founding of the series in 1887.

Tickets are available at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

