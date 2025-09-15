Ripon's much-loved community choir set to shine at stunning Ripon Cathedral

One of Yorkshire’s finest choral societies has unveiled the programme for its new season.

Ripon Choral Society, a highly-rated large community choir which usually performs four concerts per year at Ripon Cathedral, will launch its 2025-26 season with a piece which ushered in a new era of British 20th-century choral music.

The opening concert on Saturday, November 15 showcases Vaughan Williams: A Sea Symphony with the Orchestra D’Amici conducted by John Dunford.

The concert will feature two other Vaughan William pieces – Valiant-for-Truth and Five Mystical Songs – with Samantha Hay, soprano, and Mark Stone, baritone

Next up on Saturday, December 13 will by a performance of Handel’s Messiah by Ripon Choral Society and Orchestra D’Amici conducted by John Dunford. with Eleonore Cockerham, soprano, Kanchana Jaishankar, alto, James Micklethwaite, tenor, and Terence Ayebare, bass.

Moving into 2026 and Saturday, March 28 will see Finzi’s Intimations of Immortality with Olivia Rose Tringham, soprano, and Sam Furness, tenor.

The programme will also include Poulenc’s Gloria and Poulenc’s Organ Concerto.

The 2025-26 season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, 2026 with JS Bach’s Magnificat with Jane Burnell and Robyn Pullen, sopranos, Adam Piplica, countertenor, James Micklethwaite, tenor and Phil Wilcox, bass.

The programme will also include Bach’s Cantata 51 and Handel’s Dixit Dominus.

All concerts in Ripon Choral Society’s forthcoming new season at Ripon Cathedral will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on the door at each concert, in person at Ripon Cathedral shop or by email: [email protected]

Alternatively, book online at: https://riponchoralsociety.org.uk/