The Ripon Theatre Festival will return to the city for a second year in June

The festival promises a colourful mix of drama, puppetry, open-air theatre, storytelling, street entertainment and more with something for all ages across four days and five evenings.

Ripon Theatre Festival had its first events in the summer of 2022, where audiences topped 2,500 and the city streets and open spaces came alive with a variety of characters and acts.

Organisers will be holding a launch event on Thursday, March 30 with a performance by Jeffrey Holland (Hi-De-Hi, You Rang, My Lord).

Tickets for the launch event includes the performance, refreshments and a chance to hear about events planned for the June festival.

Full details of the 2023 Festival programme will be announced in the spring, but Katie Scott, Ripon Theatre Festival Co-Director, says that audiences can expect the return of a few favourites from 2022 plus many surprises.

She said: “We will be welcoming back open-air theatre specialists Illyria to the stunning surroundings of Fountains Abbey, this year bringing us their fun family production of Robin Hood as our festival finale.

"Our plans also include a spirited Jane Austen adaptation, children’s shows in the Library and drama from up-and-coming regional theatre companies in Ripon Arts Hub.

"And that’s all in addition to a Family Day in Ripo Spa Gardens and plenty of free street entertainment and pop-up acts across the weekend.”

