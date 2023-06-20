Ripon Theatre Festival 2023 was a soaring success which drew in audiences of over 4500, almost double that of 2022.

As promised, this year’s festival turned out to be bigger, brighter and bolder than before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From packed puppet shows in the tiny Cabmen’s Shelter to swashbuckling family fun in the grandeur of Fountains Abbey, more than 70 events including drama, puppetry, circus, comedy and poetry were staged in a remarkably wide range of venues.

Ripon Theatre Festival 2023 brought five days of vibrant events to Ripon - Photography Helen Tabor Photography

Most Popular

Building on the success of the inaugural festival in 2022, the city streets and open spaces came alive with a variety of characters and acts.

An impressive 273 community performers took part alongside 69 professional performers from over 50 participating companies and organisations.

Big hits on Festival Saturday were The Maniax, with their hugely entertaining blend of comedy escapology and circus, and Dizzy O’Dare with his astonishing Giant Balloon Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular ticketed theatre included the darkly comic The Last Motel, sparkling Jane Austen at The Old Deanery and a one-woman show about Agatha Christie.

Ripon Theatre Festival 2023 - The Last Motel - Helen Tabor Photography

The Sunday saw the focus on families, with Ripon Spa Gardens hosting back-to-back open-air theatre puppet shows and community performances in the much appreciated June sunshine.

Meanwhile walkabout acts, choirs and musicians entertained shoppers at The Little Bird Artisan Market which brought together a mix of Artisan stalls selling handmade goods and local produce.

Katie Scott, Festival Director said: “We are particularly pleased with the success of our Pop-Up Programme of events which involved multiple local partners in hosting events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were able to bring high-quality professional puppetry and storytelling into even the smallest café or small shop and enjoyed working again with partners such as Ripon Library, Ripon Museums and The Little Ripon Bookshop.

“The Unicorn Hotel (Wetherspoons) proved to be a great space for family audiences and the tiny GreenHouse shop was a lovely venue for our “suitcase” puppet show.”

The Festival was organised by a small team of volunteers from the Ripon City Festival Trust, supported by more than 30 marshalls and stewards who kept events running smoothly and safely across the five days.

Katie Scott, who has been the driving force behind the festival, said: “There is the willingness and the appetite in the city for a Theatre Festival 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone who took part in some way contributed to making it happen, and the success it keeps on building upon is incredible to see.

“We already have some commitment for funding for the city council who have been funding this over a few years so yes, it’s all looking like Theatre Festival 2024 is set to become even bigger.”

The Ripon City Festival Trust has a long track record of co-ordinating community events which benefit the people of Ripon, including Ripon By the Sea and the annual Pancake Races.