Ripon Rugby Club hosts free family-friendly music festival for children with disabilities

‘This is Me Festival’ is organised by Nidderdale and Morton Children’s Resource Centre’s and will be held on Sunday, June 25, at Ripon Rugby Club from noon to 6pm.

The event sponsored by the Rugby Club promises to bring colour and excitement in a relaxed setting for young people with special educational needs.

Attractions during the one-day event include live music by bands, a silent disco, owl adventures, a circus space, sensory storytelling, theatre groups and a private activity camp.

There will also be an animal petting area with goats, alpacas, miniature therapy horses and dogs, birds of prey, arts, crafts and a marketplace with local craftspeople.

Entertainers so far include Lily Worth, Freddie Cleary, Rock Choir, Rory Hoy and The Baked Bean Theatre Company, while The Doubtful Bottle will close the event.

This year will see the introduction of a wellbeing camp area where activities such as massage, free haircuts by an autism-friendly barber and a quieter area and sensory tent.

There will also be yoga sessions supported by North Yorkshire Voice and Fostering and stands where information about local and national support networks can be found.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “This is Me was introduced following requests from our young people who wished to attend a music festival.

“It provides young individuals with a disability an opportunity to attend a festival which caters to their needs by being fully inclusive and accessible.

“The fun-filled festival, with so much to see and do, will be a perfect day out and we are looking forward to seeing you there!”

Admission is free with donations welcome to support the event.

The festival will be hosted on one level with ramps where needed.

In addition, festival-goers are supported with a changing place and other accessible toilets.

Cllr Sanderson added: “Entry is free by obtaining a wristband, which can be booked online prior to the day by emailing [email protected],uk.”

