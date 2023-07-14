News you can trust since 1836
Ripon International Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary with an international line-up of highly acclaimed musicians

Ripon International Festival will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a mammoth line-up set to have music enthusiasts buying tickets early this August.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST

Some of Europe’s most distinguished musicians and performers are heading to the festival, which begins on Thursday, August, 24, with the Wihan Quartet of Prague.

The programme will feature the famous Dvorak “American” Quartet who will perform the Beethoven’s “Cavatina” and popular works by Smetana and Janacek.

Cellist Raphael Wallfisch returns in a trio with violinist Hagai Shaham and pianist Arnon Erez, to perform Beethoven’s Trio Op 1 No 3 - a work of intense pathos and lyricism described as “haunting and hypnotic” - with Ravel and Grieg on Friday, September 15.

Ripon International Festival will host an impressive variety of musician this August.
    Award-winning baroque artists, Tabea Debus on recorders, Reiko Ichise viola da gamba and lutenist, Toby Carr, will perform in the much-loved mediaeval manor at Markenfield Hall on Tuesday, September 12.

    Janusz Piotrowicz, artistic director and conductor, has chosen a dazzling programme for his gala concert at Ripon Cathedral with Royal Northern Sinfonia, who will perform Beethoven’s “little symphony” No. 8.

    Samuel Coles, renowned for “The Man with the Golden Flute” - James Galway, comes from France to play Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 2.

    He will follow with Schubert’s Symphony no. 9 known as “The Great”, which will end this special occasion.

    On Saturday, September 30, Janusz, famous for his revelatory, high octane performances in which he commits to memory every detail of the score, will perform using his “rare interpretive gifts” and highly commended conducting technique.

    A variety of other events include:

    Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, who are among the world’s top ten brass bands, including alternative performances from folk bands.

    Innovative and eclectic musical collaboration Duo Diez, a violin and guitar duo who will be playing Spanish favourites including a harp performance.

    Dyad Productions theatre performance of “A Room of One’s Own”, which is based on Virginia Woolf’s famous book, “Lempen Puppets”.

    Comedy with the London Revue Company, Red Priest Baroque Extravaganza whose dangerous, “superhuman” performances have earned them a world-wide following.

    There will also be talks from Nature in Music, presented by opera and orchestra critic, John Leeman.

    To book tickets, contact the festival office: 01765 605508

