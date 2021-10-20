Ripon Festival returns to celebrate music

The event, which started last weekend and runs until November 6, features choral, chamber, folk, and jazz from the likes of the Dominic Alldis Trio and Kathryn Tickell Trio.

A highlight is the Gesualdo Six, concert Saturday October 30, 7.30pm, at Ripon Cathedral.

Festival Director and co-founder Susan Goldsbrough said: “The Gesualdo Six are some of the finest young consort singers in Britain.

“Individual members also sing with Tenebrae, The Sixteen, Polyphony and Britten Sinfonia Voices.

“They are regularly heard on BBC Radio 3 and have toured to Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Canada and major festivals in the UK.

“They perform some of the most beautiful works from Renaissance composers marking the 500th anniversary of Josquin des Prez and Robert Fayrfax and atmospheric contemporary pieces in the magnificent setting of Ripon Cathedral.”

Ripon International Festival was founded in 1997 by international pianist and conductor, Janusz Piotrowicz and classical music promoter, Susan Goldsbrough, as a celebration of music.