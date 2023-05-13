Ripon Coronation weekend unites the city to celebrate a moment in history

North Yorkshire's largest free Coronation celebration brought the city to life last weekend with a jam packed line-up of quality entertainment for all generations.

The programme included a two day spectacular of live music, followed by the Cathedral’s ceremonials, exhibitions and a beer festival as the crowning glory to the weekend's family fun.

Dean of Ripon: Reverend John Dobson said: “We were keen for the Cathedral to help the city and the region celebrate and connect with the themes of the Coronation.

Ripon unites city with a four day weekend of entertainment and ceremonials.

“It was thrilling, huge numbers of people came out.

“There was a sense we were in an annex to Westminster Abbey, it felt like we were there.

“A sense of history being made before you, one we are all a part of.

“I think the ancient and the sacred are still a part of our life now and help to shape community.

“He is our King, he’s there for everybody.

“Ripon city band, the choirs, the atmosphere was truly amazing.

“People continued to celebrate despite the rain for the Beer Festival

“It was all for the community, and supporting them.

“We are keen to see the city come together and make opportunities possible.

“It shows despite having different views, faiths, we are all drawn together in the same national community.

