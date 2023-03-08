Ripon concert with three world-class soloists is ‘not to be missed’ on emotional evening at Ripon Cathedral

The Dream of Gerontius is Edward Elgar’s greatest choral masterpiece and the concert in Ripon Cathedral on Saturday 25th March will feature not only the 140-strong choral society but also the St. Peter’s Singers of Leeds and a large-scale orchestra.

Notably, the performance has attracted the services of internationally-renowned mezzo-soprano star Alice Coote, tenor Robert Murray and bass James Platt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musical Director John Dunford is excited about the stellar line-up.

Ripon Cathedral concert date - International mezzo-soprano star Alice Coote.

Most Popular

“Once in a while Ripon Choral Society brings professional singers at the top of their game to its audience.

"We have excelled ourselves in having three soloists of the highest calibre with internationally-acclaimed performances to their credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is very exciting and will bring a whole new level of anticipation to the performance.

"It is a concert not to be missed!”

The concert on Saturday, March 25 at 7.30pm in Ripon Cathedral will feature conductor John Dunford, mezzo-soprano soloist Alice Coote, tenor Robert Murray, bass James Platt, the St. Peter’s Singers from Leeds and Orchestra D’Amici.

“The Dream of Gerontius is one of the great choral masterpieces offering a challenging work, yet one with which so many choirs and professionals know and love well,” adds Dunford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It always provides an emotionally charged evening."

Tickets – with student concessions available - are on sale at www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from Ripon Cathedral Shop or on the door.