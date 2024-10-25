Ripon Choral Society to mark 70 glorious years as one of Yorkshire's finest community choirs

By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
One of Yorkshire's finest choral societies has announced the programme for its new season at Ripon Choral Society as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

The reputation of Ripon Choral Society has never been higher since it was founded in 1954.

The first concert, on Saturday, November 16, will feature Carl Orff’s rousing Carmina Burana as well as a selection of music by some of England’s favourite composers including Elgar, Parry, Rutter and Coates, all this plus a choir from Harrogate Ladies’ College.

The Christmas concert on Saturday, December 14 will feature the ever-popular Messiah by Handel: this concert marks both the 70th Anniversary of Ripon Choral Society’s first concert in December 1954 and also John Dunford’s 100th concert as Musical Director.

Ripon Choral Society has announced the programme for its new season at Ripon Cathedral as it celebrates its 70th anniversary. (Picture vontributed)

Bach’s complex and profound St John Passion is an appropriate choice for the Easter concert on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Finally, the Ripon Choral Society will be joined for the first time by Wetherby Choral Society for the epic and dramatic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn.

All concerts start at 7.30pm in Ripon Cathedral.

For tickets, including student concessions, book at: https://riponchoralsociety.org.uk/

Tickets are also available from Ripon Cathedral Shop, on the door at each concert and by email: [email protected]

Ripon Choral Society is regarded as one of Yorkshire’s finest choral societies and has been hailed thus: “the sound they make is far more polished than you might expect from a community choir.”

A large choir, it usually performs four concerts per year in the glorious surroundings of Ripon Cathedral.

