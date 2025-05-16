Ripon Choral Society to link up with Wetherby singers for 'joyful music on a summer’s evening'

One of Yorkshire’s finest choral societies is to combine with the fabulous Wetherby Choral Society in a special concert in the dramatic setting of Ripon Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies are to come together for a performance of the epic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn in this magnificent building on Saturday, June 21.

Most Popular

A large, community choir which usually performs four concerts per year at Ripon Cathedral, this particular concert will be a historic one for more reasons than one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be conductor John Dunford’s final concert as Musical Director at Wetherby after 32 years at the helm.

Dunford is also currently the longest-serving conductor of Ripon Choral Society.

In his time, he has been responsible for expanding the repertoire, scope and reputation of the choir.

As for the concert programme, Elijah is Mendelssohn's most monumental oratorio, bringing the prophet Elijah’s story to life through vivid musical scenes, ranging from moments of intense drama to profound tranquillity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its compelling choruses, stunning arias, and rich orchestration, Elijah captures the emotional depth and spiritual fervour of its biblical narrative and promises to conjur up joyful music for a summer’s evening.

The soloists for the concert will include Samantha Hay: soprano, Gaynor Keeble: alto, Nicholas Madden: tenor and Mark Stone: bass.

The concert at Ripon Cathedral on Saturday, June 21 will start at 7.30pm in Ripon Cathedral.

Tickets with student concessions at £10 are available at: https://riponchoralsociety.org.uk/

Tickets are also available from Ripon Cathedral Shop, on the door by email: [email protected]