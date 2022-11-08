Ripon Choral Society set for memorable night at Ripon Cathedral with Remembrance theme

Ripon Choral Society's In Memoriam concert this weekend will feature soprano soloist Alysia Hanshaw.

The forthcoming In Memoriam concert on Saturday, November 12 at 7.30pm will see Ripon Choral Society perform Fauré’s Requiem and Brahms’ wonderful German Requiem, too, as a way of remembering all those lost in war and those lost during the pandemic or in our daily lives.

The choral society decided to change its planned Remembrance weekend concert programme to include Fauré’s much loved Requiem after Queen Elizabeth II’s death as the choir felt it was the perfect piece with which to mark the life of the long-serving monarch.

Ripon Choral Society's musical director John Dunford said: “On the weekend of Remembrance there can be nothing more moving and appropriate than for Ripon Choral Society to present an opportunity to remember all those who have lost their lives in recent months, whether known to us personally or not.

"I hope these two beautiful and gentle settings of the Requiem offer an opportunity to reflect on the passing of life, of its effect on us as individuals, as a community, nation and as part of the wider world.”

Most Popular

The German Requiem by Brahms is an emotional piece which he famously wrote after the death of his mother.

This Saturday's concert will feature soprano soloist Alysia Hanshaw and Phil Wilcox (bass-baritone), accompanied by the Orchestra D’Amici.

Tickets are available from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, fromRipon Cathedral Shop or on the door.