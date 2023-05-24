Ripon Choral Society plans for season's finale with the accent on the exuberant

On Saturday, June 17 at 7.30pm in Ripon Cathedral, the choir will sing Mozart’s Solemn Vespers, a most misleading title for such an exuberant piece which is far from solemn.

One of Yorkshire's largest and most respected choral societies, the event’s highlight will be the famous Laudate Dominum with its divine soprano melody set against a choral background.

Then the exciting young soprano Jane Burnell will perform the sparkling motet Exsultate Jubilate, written by Mozart when he was just 16-years-old.

The composer’s youthful energy shines through and it is a favourite among soprano singers and audiences alike.

The evening will conclude with a mighty work by Mozart’s friend and teacher Haydn.

His jubilant Nelson Mass is notable for its sense of joy and is forever associated with Admiral Lord Nelson’s victory over Napoleon at the Battle of the Nile.

At the time, Nelson was being hailed as ‘the saviour of Europe’ after halting a succession of victories by Napoleon.

The concert will feature conductor John Dunford, soprano Jane Burnell, mezzo-soprano Heather Jill-Burns, tenor Austin Gunn, bass-baritone Phil Wilcox plus Ripon Pro Musica orchestra.

Tickets with student concessions are available from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Cathedral Shop or on the door.

Ripon Choral Society is always keen to welcome new singing members.