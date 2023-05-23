Ripon Choral Society closes season with concert at Ripon Cathedral on June 17

Soprano Jane Burnell will perform the sparkling motet Exsultate Jubilate, written by Mozart when he was 16 years old

The choir will sing Mozart’s Solemn Vespers, a most misleading title for such an exuberant piece which is far from solemn, in Ripon Cathedral on Satudray June 17 at 7.30pm i

The highlight is the famous Laudate Dominum with its divine soprano melody set against a choral background.

Then the exciting young soprano Jane Burnell will perform the sparkling motet Exsultate Jubilate, written by Mozart when he was 16 years old.

The composer’s youthful energy shines through and it is a favourite among soprano singers and audiences alike.

The evening concludes with a mighty work by Mozart’s friend and teacher Haydn.

His jubilant Nelson Mass is notable for its sense of joy and is forever associated with Admiral Lord Nelson’s victory over Napoleon at the Battle of the Nile.

At the time, Nelson was being hailed as ‘the saviour of Europe’ after halting a succession of military victories for Napoleon in the preceding months and years.

The season finale also features conductor John Dunford, soprano Jane Burnell, mezzo-soprano Heather Jill-Burns, tenor Austin Gunn, bass-baritone Phil Wilcox plus Ripon Pro Musica orchestra.

Tickets £25 reserved, £20 unreserved (student concessions available) from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Cathedral Shop or on the door.

Ripon Choral Society is always keen to welcome new singing members.

If you would like to sing with the choir then you can either contact its secretary in advance or just come along to a rehearsal and introduce yourself.

Rehearsals are held at St John’s Church, Berrygate Lane, Sharow.

It is a community choir, open to anyone. But being able to read music, if only at a basic level, will be needed.

