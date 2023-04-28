Ripon Cathedral will be the focus of celebrations for the coronation weekend

Around 20 floral displays by Ripon Cathedral Flower Guild and Ripon Flower Club, depicting the six stages of the coronation ceremony and the role of the King, will adorn the cathedral from April 29.

To add to the celebratory atmosphere, bell ringers will ‘Ring for the King’ before both the coronation ceremony and the civic service on Sunday. New recruits have been trained for the weekend’s events.

The big event can be followed from 9.30am with live streaming on large screens in the surroundings of the cathedral nave.

Free refreshments and activity sheets for children will be available with coverage continuing until after the royal family has appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

On Sunday afternoon the focus switches to a Special Commemorative Service for North Yorkshire to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King, which will see Ripon City Band accompany the choir.

The service is hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Jo Ropner, representing the King and the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson DL.

One of the highlights will be a Coronation Beer Festival on Bank Holiday Monday in the Dean’s Garden; the festival’s headline sponsor is Wolseley of Ripon.

Supported by large numbers of volunteers reflecting the King's request.

The Big Help Out is a formal part of the King's Coronation, with people encouraged to either lend a helping hand or arrange another opportunity to volunteer.. Information will be available at the beer festival on volunteering opportunities with the cathedral’s partner charities across the city.

Dean Dobson, said: “We are delighted to be playing our part in helping the region to celebrate the coronation.

“Our spectacular floral displays will speak of the spiritual dimensions of monarchy, an institution which binds us together as a national community.

“We pray for God's blessing upon the King and the Queen and upon the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"Without a whole host of volunteers much of the weekend's activities would not be possible.

“I am grateful to them and to our business sponsors for their wonderful support of the beer festival."

Ripon Cathedral Coronation Beer Festival is at The Dean's Garden from 11.30am to 5pm.

Visitors can enjoy award-winning beers and ciders accompanied by hot food and live music.

To keep children entertained there will be a bouncy castle, ice cream van and children’s trails.

Savour the flavour of beers from breweries including Hambleton, Wold Top, Rudgate, Roosters, Timothy Taylor, Pennine, Richmond, Ossett and Black Sheep. Also on sale will be Old Slenningford cider, wine, Pimms and soft drinks.

Bands providing live music throughout the day include ODs, Well Worn, Jaspa, Bilko and Directors.

Tickets cost £8 and for priority entry can be pre-booked online, last minute tickets will also be available on the gate. Under 18s entry is free. Proceeds go towards the mission, heritage conservation, music, education programme and running costs of Ripon Cathedral.