Ripon carols by Candlelight event raises £19,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research

The charity’s Ripon Volunteer Group was invited to host the estate’s annual carol service for the second year, during which guests were treated to stunning performances of Christmas carols, lit by candlelight.

An incredible success story in fund raising this Christmas for Yorkshire Cancer Research (YCR). The ‘Carols by Candlelight’ event kicked off the festive season this month with their annual event that promised to be a magical arriving to a glass of mulled wine and enjoying a unique festive experience. Guests were not disappointed and importantly the a fund fundraising result which is met with a huge and humbling thanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Christopher Bennett, president of the Ripon Volunteer Group, said: “Guests filed into the stately home’s library, whilst the solo soprano opened the singing with ‘Once in Royal David’s City’.”

Jenny Moss, Nick Meggison and Trisha Chapman of the Ripon Committee of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Most Popular

The carols were sung by the ‘Yorkshire Decibelles’, a female vocal group who perform across North Yorkshire, and ‘Yorkshire Voices’, a chamber choir of local professional singers. Both groups are led by Ruth Sladden, who is the first female Lay Clerk at Ripon Cathedral. Ruth’s daughter Evie Sladden performed the soprano solo.

After the carols and readings in the library, the choir continued to sing as guests moved from the library to the restaurant for their meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher said: “The Procession from library to the ‘Samuels Restaurant’ was made quite ethereal by the hundreds of candle lanterns and night lights illuminating our progression along the long passageway to dinner. The choir continued to serenade us until we were all seated.”

During the evening, the volunteers held a silent auction and Professor Sue Burchill, Professor of Paediatric Oncology at Leeds Teachings Hospitals NHS Trust gave a speech to guests about cancer research happening in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Decibelles and the Yorkshire Voices singing Christmas Carols. Yorkshire Cancer Research's Carols by Candleight with choir singing by the Yorkshire Decibelles and the Yorkshire Voices.

Christopher continued: “The event raised over £19,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research which was an amazing result. Thanks go especially to Dennis Tarter and Cathy Kitchingman who did so much to make the evening a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad