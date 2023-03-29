Ripon BID Easter Window Competition: Handcrafted eggs and creative window designs set to be a ‘smashing’ event’.

Shop owners are invited to dress their windows with Easter themes with the intention of attracting more visitors to Ripon and bringing local people back to the high street.

With the inclusion of an egg which has been handcrafted by Jenny Ruth Workshop, shops will compete with their neighbours to show off their creativity.

Lila Bathurst, manager at BID said: “Our Easter window competition looks set to be a ‘smashing’ event this year and aims to encourage visitor movement around BID businesses.

Jenny Ruth Workshops present their handcrafted eggs to the shops taking part in the Easter window competition

“The wonderful team at Jennyruth Workshop have been working away to create 40 decorated Easter eggs for businesses to display and build their themed windows around.

“The public will be asked to vote for their favourite participating Easter window via our website and will also be entered into a prize draw to win a selection of spring themed goodies.

“We’ve had excellent ones over previous years and over Christmas with some shops more competitive than others, which is brilliant, as people are actually feeling like, yes, we want to win this.”

“Jenny Ruth has been brilliant laser cutting these wonderful eggs and it's fantastic to have them in the city centre.”

Anna Smith, Jenny Ruth Workshop’s publicity and social media manager said: “What's so fantastic about the project is that every single worker has had some form of involvement in it, whether it’s been painting, detail work or laser cutting.

“We are a productive workshop, a charity for adults with learning disabilities and we support them to create beautiful handcrafted products.

“We do everything, from community projects like this to bird boxes, coasters, bespoke work, and we are working with Monk Park Farm on their sets for Easter.”

The BID have thanked the generous businesses who so far have donated prizes for the public’s prize draw.

The Easter bunny will be hopping around the city centre on Thursday 6 and Saturday 8 of April.

