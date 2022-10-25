Ripon Arts Hub is a fully licensed intimate venue which has been recently renovated, to cater for all physical abilities, and will be perfect for the magical musical atmosphere created by the three master musicians who comprise the Gigspanner Trio.

Peter Knight is a venerable member of British Folk/Folk Rock “royalty” and is joined by Roger Flack on guitar and Sacha Trochet on percussion.

They will be playing at The Ripon Arts Hub on Saturday November 12th; this will be one of only three gigs in Yorkshire as part of their nationwide farewell tour.

A portrait of Gigspanner. "The British equivalent of The Gloaming"...Catch them live whenever you have the opportunity.

In the wake of his departure from Steeleye Span, legendary fiddle player Peter Knight has turned his full attention to his trio Gigspanner, and in the process established their reputation as one of the most genuinely ground-breaking forces on the British folk scene, inspiring Maverick magazine to write "Gigspanner are pushing at the boundaries, and in the process are making some of the most beautiful music the genre has to offer".

Described by Folk Radio UK as one of the “most quietly brilliant sets of musicians in the folk world and beyond”, they take self-penned material along with music rooted in the British Isles and beyond, and with the flick of a bow, a finely chosen chord or slip of a beat, produce richly atmospheric arrangements.

As expected, British traditional music forms the bedrock of the trio's repertoire, but the approach is what sets it apart… leaving enough room with the arrangements to spread and stretch the music in the moment.

In a time where the element of improvisation is gaining traction in the folk-roots world, it is worth noting that Gigspanner has always used it as a rich seam to be mined.

