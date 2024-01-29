Richard Ashcroft by Dean Chalkley

Richard Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums, including the #1 debut 'Alone With Everybody'.

He first came to the public’s attention with The Verve, with whom he released one of the biggest albums of the era: 'Urban Hymns' (the UK's 18th biggest selling album of all time), as well as a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today, including 'The Drugs Don't Work', 'Bittersweet Symphony', 'Lucky Man' and 'Sonnet'.

His most recent album, ‘Acoustic Hymns’, was released in 2022 and reached No.2 in the UK Album chart.

The show marks his second Forest Live outing, after playing an incredible sold-out show in Delamere Forest, Cheshire, last year.

Building up to the show, Richard Ashcroft said: "Can’t wait to see you at Dalby Forest this summer come on people we’re making it now."

Supporting Ashcroft, Apollo Junction are a Yorkshire band on the rise, having recently delivered their acclaimed third album ‘Here We Are’.

Described by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music as swaggering electro indie rock, their sound includes nods to the iconic sounds of the 80s as well as their contemporary guitar peers.

They join the other artists announced for the concert series performing at Dalby Forest including disco icons Nile Rodgers & CHIC on June 22 and Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams on June 21.

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last twenty-three years.

This year, they present the concerts in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the first time.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com.